Learn about the wonders of the night sky with park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society. During the Night Sky Program, you will search for planets, galaxies, nebulas and more, 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Florissant, entrance fee, $7 for 16 or older; 748-3253.
Watch 20 artists from around the country paint fall landscapes and historic architecture at the inaugural Plein Air Festival Friday-Sunday in Central City. Visitors are invited to ask artists questions and experience Central City in autumn from an artist’s perspective. Admission is free; tinyurl.com/y72k3xml.