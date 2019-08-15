Celebrate all things monster Saturday at Monster Day at the downtown plaza and Lincoln Park in Greeley. In addition to the opportunity to have your photo taken with dozens of monster characters created by Distortions Unlimited, you can enjoy music, a costume contest, food and more. Don’t be spooked by the name; there will be fun events for the whole family. tinyurl.com/y7zg6f32
Join more than 5000 festivalgoers to celebrate songwriters around the world Friday-Sunday at the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons. Events include the Songwriter Showcase, a nationally recognized singer-songwriter competition, and music by Patty Larken, Ben Folds and many more. Or join a festival performer in an art, craft or business of songwriting class; bluegrass.com.