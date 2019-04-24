In it’s 12th season, the 5 Point Adventure Film Festival will kick off Thursday and run through Sunday at the Community Recreation Center in Carbondale. The festival will have more than 50 short films, panel discussions, parties, community events and more. Tickets start at $15; 5pointfilm.org.
Watch some of the world’s most famous trucks, including Grave Digger, Max-D and El Toro Loco, as they compete in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and more at Monster Jam, 7 p.m. Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. Tickets start at $15; ticketmaster.com.