Enjoy an homage to the musicals of the 1930s, with showgirls, cowboys and the story of a city boy and a country girl who fall in love. “Crazy for You” will have you laughing at Vaudeville-era jokes and tapping your feet with spectacular tap dance routines. The musical will run through Sunday at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Tickets are $20; lakewood.org/lccpresents.
Join a live podcast recording of “And That’s Why We Drink” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village. Hosted by Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz, this paranormal and true crime podcast will have bone-chilling ghost stories, terrifying crime stories and wine. Tickets are $25-$50; comedyworks.com.