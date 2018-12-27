The Blossoms of Light, a family-friendly traditional holiday event, has a display of brighter lights than ever. Walk through the twinkling winter wonderland, featuring an interactive display with sound-reactive animated LED lights, 5-9 p.m. through Tuesday at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Admission is $11-$16, free for ages 2 and younger, Denver. Advance tickets available online: tinyurl.com/ybqlputy.
Celebrate your New Year’s Eve weekend with fun and laughter with Arsenio Hall, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. Tickets are $39 and up; stanleylive.com.