Enjoy a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure with Disney’s “Mary Poppins” while partaking in a delicious meal from Thursday through Nov. 11 at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnsontown. Go online for times and ticket prices: coloradocandlelight.com.
Dust off those old leg warmers and travel back to the 1980s at the Boy George & Culture Club’s live tour concert, 7 p.m. Saturday at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village. Joining the fun will be the B-52s and Thompson Twin’s Tom Bailey. Tickets are $29.50-$89.50 and available at axs.com.