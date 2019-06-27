Every summer, the fields in Palisade become seas of purple with the bloom of lavender. Learn how this scented purple flower is used in cooking, perfume making and much more at the Colorado Lavender Festival, Friday-Sunday, at Memorial Park in Palisade. Take a self-guided tour through the fields of purple or sit down to the Lavender and Wine Dinner; coloradolavender.org.
You’ll not only be able to enjoy the best tacos in the city at the Taco Festival on Saturday-Sunday at 725 W. 39th Ave. in Denver, but also can sample craft tequila, mezcal and agave products. Or you can cheer on the dogs in the Chihuahua Race or the wrestlers during Lucha Libre Wrestling. With live music and more, there will be something for everyone; denvertacofestival.com.