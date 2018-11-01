Enjoy a one-of-a-kind arts extravaganza and the most comprehensive Jewish cultural arts festival in Colorado at the 11th Annual Neustadt JAAMM Festival through Nov. 18 at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center in Denver. Attend author lectures, listen to music, dance and more. Go online for events and ticket prices: jccdenver.org/jaamm.
“Finding Neverland” is the story of how Peter became Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie leaves his world for a place where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. Show is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Hall, Pueblo. Tickets are $58.50-$88: tinyurl.com/y9elgct6.