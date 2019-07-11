If you can’t be in Ireland, be at the Colorado Irish Festival, Friday-Sunday at Clement Park in Littleton. Start your day with an Irish breakfast and then enjoy Irish step dancing, join a Hibernian Mass, listen to the music of Gaelic Storm and The Young Dubliners or stroll through the many vendors. This festival is not only for adults. Kids can learn about Irish culture in the Cultural Village or play at the kids area with inflatables and more; coloradoirishfestival.com.
Watch as masterful chainsaw carvers turn giant logs into works of art at the Chainsaws and Chuckwagons Wednesday-July 20 on Main Street in Frederick. During the event, mini-competitions will take place. The carver only has one hour to create a beautiful carving that will be auctioned off on the spot. Also enjoy live music and food trucks; tinyurl.com/y9lfftn7.