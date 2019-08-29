The Early Iron Festival is not only a vintage car show with more than 500 vehicles, but has something for everyone. Join this three-day party of music, food and fun, Friday-Sunday in Alamosa. In addition to watching the nitro dragsters light up the sky, you can take a step back in time with the Slow Cruise as you watch all the classic vehicles cruise through the downtown streets. Special guest Dennis Gage of “My Classic Car” will be filming an episode for his 24th season during the festival; earlyironclub.com.
Join a weeklong celebration of graffiti and street art, Monday-Sept. 8, in the RiNo Art District in Denver during the Crush Walls Festival. Watch as local, national and international artists bring the walls of RiNo to life. With the festival in it’s 10th year, if you have been in RiNo, you have already experienced the impact of the festival firsthand. Now is your chance to watch new murals being created; crushwalls.org.