Enjoy authentic German and European holiday traditions at the Denver Christkindl Market through Dec. 23 at 1515 Arapahoe St. in Denver. With food, festive German drinks, vendors and live entertainment, there is something for everyone. Admission is free; christkindlmarketdenver.com.
Take a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious journey as Mary Poppins uses love and magic to teach a family how to value each other and themselves during “Mary Poppins — The Broadway Musical” through Jan. 6 at the Vintage Theatre in Aurora. Tickets are $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.