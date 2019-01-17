Be groovy and get out your mood rings, hot pants and leisure suits because Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $65-$145; altitudetickets.com.
Beginning Monday, teams from around the wold will start hand carving 20-ton blocks of snow into one-of-a-kind pieces of art. Artists can only create with hand tools, as power tools are not allowed. Visit the International Snow Sculpture Championships through Jan. 30 in Breckenridge; tinyurl.com/yax4ommp.