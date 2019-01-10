If you’re into fishing, hunting or just enjoying the great outdoors of Colorado, plan to attend the International Sportsmen’s Expo, Thursday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. With hundreds of seminars, travel information, fun for the entire family and much more, there’s something for everyone. Admission is $16, free for active military and ages 15 and younger; sportsexpos.com.
While enjoying a full meal, laugh along with the Little Sisters of Hoboken in “Nunsense,” Thursday-March 3 at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown. Join Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Tickets are $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.