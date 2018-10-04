Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Rockies aboard the Oktoberfest Train, leaving at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad in Alamosa. During the extended stop in La Veta, explore the German Bier Garden and festival booths before heading back to Alamosa. Tickets start at $49; coloradotrain.com.
Celebrate the culture and traditions of New Mexico music with 10 artists, including Tobias Rene, Dynette Marie and Daniel Cordova, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the New Mex Music Fest at Southwest Motors Event Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. Tickets start at $35; newmexmusicfest.com.