Put aside all those table manners for a day and play with your food all you want at the Kidtopia Culinary Festival, Friday-Feb. 15 in Keystone. Decorate unicorn-themed desserts, make cheese-stick snowmen and participate in food challenges where the key ingredient is imagination; keystoneresort.com.
Dig deep in your closet for those ripped tights, oversized blazers and satin anything for a righteous night at the ‘80s and ‘90s Dance Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at door, and include a themed arcade and food sample stations from top caterers; wingsmuseum.org/event/dance.