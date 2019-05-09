Carnival time! Actually, Food Truck Carnival time, Friday-Sunday, southeast corner of 120th Avenue and I-25 in Northglenn. Enjoy every type of food you can think of, from Jamaican to European and everything in between. Stay awhile and listen to the music of Rocky Mountain Bluegrass, Woodshed Red and much more, or spend time on the 20 carnival rides. Admission is free, $30 for all-day carnival pass, and food to be purchased directly from food trucks; foodtruckcarnival.com.
After citizens lobbied to end the spraying of herbicide on parks and playgrounds, Carbondale adopted the dandelion as its official town flower. Now, as a celebration of of spring, Carbondale celebrates sustainability with Dandelion Day, a fun day filled with music, parade, vendors, food and more Saturday at Sporis Park in Carbondale; carbondaledandelionday.org.