With his self-described “island-infused drum ‘n’ bass gospel ninja soul,” Zach Deputy brings his fusion of hip-hop, funk and folky pop to Englewood, 9 p.m. Friday at the Gothic Theatre. Tickets are $10-$18 and available at axs.com.

Spring is right around the corner, and now is your chance to get a head start on ideas for home improvements at the Denver Home Show, Saturday-Sunday at the National Western Complex. With exhibitors, speakers, demonstrations and more, there will be something for everyone. For hours, events and admission prices, go to homeshowdenver.com.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments