With his self-described “island-infused drum ‘n’ bass gospel ninja soul,” Zach Deputy brings his fusion of hip-hop, funk and folky pop to Englewood, 9 p.m. Friday at the Gothic Theatre. Tickets are $10-$18 and available at axs.com.
Spring is right around the corner, and now is your chance to get a head start on ideas for home improvements at the Denver Home Show, Saturday-Sunday at the National Western Complex. With exhibitors, speakers, demonstrations and more, there will be something for everyone. For hours, events and admission prices, go to homeshowdenver.com.