Find your way through 7 acres of corn, take a hayride or ride a pony at the Corn Maze at Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, through Oct. 28. Or go after dark and negotiate your way with only the light of a glow stick. Admission is $9-$14. Go online for times, dates and tickets: botanicgardens.org.
A little bit of rock, a little part science and a whole lot of fun. Join ArcAttack as they use their high-tech wizardry to generate an “electrifying” performance while exploring concepts such as electricity, robotics and more, noon Monday at the PACE Center in Parker. Tickets are $15 and available at parkerarts.org.