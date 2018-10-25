Follow Corduroy the Teddy Bear as he runs through every part of the department store searching for his missing button before Lisa takes him home. Children of all ages will enjoy “Corduroy,” a story of true friendship. The show runs through Dec. 9 at the Conservatory Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $10 and up; denvercenter.org.
Travel luminaria-lined pathways with spooky lighting displays and carved, glowing pumpkins at Glow in the Gardens at the Denver Botanic Gardens from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Stop along the way for trick-or-treating or to hear a spooky story. Admission is $14-$18, free for ages 2 and younger; botanicgardens.org.