Children ages 3 and younger can hunt 2,500 acres covered with 65,000 eggs Sunday at The World’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt at Copper Mountain. Make sure they look for the wooden eggs, which can be exchanged for a gold dollar. Adults won’t be left out, as you can hunt for 12 golden eggs. Lift tickets or ski passes are required for on-mountain activities. Events other than breakfast are free; tinyurl.com/yyblub7w.
Enjoy a record-breaking musical with new design, direction and choreography for a new generation. “Cats,” the story of the one night when a tribe of cats gather for the annual ball, will open Wednesday and run through April 28 at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $30 and up; denvercenter.org.