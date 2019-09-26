See what happens when the all grown-up princess of darkness, Wednesday Addams, falls in love with a “normal” man from a respectable family, who her parents have yet to meet. Now imagine what happens when the Addamses decide to host a family dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy ”The Addams Family” will run 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at the Vintage Theatre in Aurora. Tickets are $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Take a stroll through Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday in Central Park, downtown Boulder. Shop at more than 75 vendors featuring affordable visual art and quality handmade items, while you have the opportunity to meet and talk with the artists. Enjoy a live concert at noon. Admission is free; bouldermarket.com.