Take a walk on the “dork” side of the moon with the Day of Dorks Beer Festival. Join more than 30 breweries pouring some of the geekiest craft brews from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Wynkoop Brewing Co. in Denver. Nerd attire suggested but not required. Tickets are $35-$40 and include a commemorative glass. And to encourage the next generation of dorks, donations of school supplies to benefit local schools will be accepted. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y92lz9x6.
DCappella, a seven-person a capella group, much like the original Mickey Mouse Club, were brought together after a search for the most talented vocal performers. This Disney Music Group’s high-energy show will have you singing along to all the great Disney songs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $42.50-$58.50; altitudetickets.com.