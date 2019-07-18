Spend a day at one of Colorado’s largest summer music festivals, the Global Dance Festival, Friday-Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver. In addition to music on four stages, you can enjoy the thrills of carnival rides, walk around the many art installations or dance at the Silent Disco; globaldancefestival.com.
Relax and take a step back in time at the Life at Chimney Rock Festival, Saturday-Sunday at Chimney Rock National Park in Chimney Rock. At this family-oriented festival, you can watch artisans demonstrate ancient tools and crafts and learn how Native Americans make flutes. If you’re a more hands-on person, you can throw a spear called an atlatl, pound yucca leaves to release fibers or grind corn with a mano and metate; chimneyrockco.org.