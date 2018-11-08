Enjoy a one-of-a-kind arts extravaganza and the most comprehensive Jewish cultural arts festival in all of Colorado at the 11th annual Neustadt JAAMM Festival through Nov. 18 at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center in Denver. Attend author lectures, music, dance and more. Go online for events and ticket prices: jccdenver.org/jaamm.
Take a trip “Over the River and Through the Woods” with Nick, a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey who gets his dream job in Seattle. The news doesn’t go over so well with his grandparents, who come up with schemes to keep him from moving. Join in the fun at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Coal Creek Theater in Louisville. Tickets are $15-$20; cctlouisville.org.