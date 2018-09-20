Take a family trip and treat the children to a performance of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27, at the Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden. Appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $12; minersalley.com.
What’s better than an afternoon of music and beer? Enjoy music featuring Chase Rice with Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, Seth Ennis and more, along with more than 100 beers to taste and barbecue nibbles at the Driftwood Country Festival, noon Sunday at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village. Tickets start at $29; axs.com.