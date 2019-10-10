Stroll through the space-themed, 7-acre Corn Maze through Oct. 27 at the Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. Try to find the hidden objects in the maze, including a giant inflatable Earth and moon. Children younger than 10 can explore the mini corn maze. Admission is $9-$14, free for ages 2 and younger; botanicgardens.org.
Spend "An Evening with C.S. Lewis" 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo. Join him as he sits in his living room in front of a fire, talking about the people and events that inspired and shaped his life. David Payne will portray the author whose works made him a great literary artist of the 20th century. Tickets are $24-$30; sdc-arts.org.