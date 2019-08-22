It’s all for the love of corn at the Old-Fashioned Corn Roast Festival, Friday-Saturday in downtown Loveland. Try your hand at the corn-shucking contest or compete in the cornhole tournament. Or just relax and enjoy live music, a beer garden, the Kid’s Zone and, of course, food vendors featuring roasted corn; loveland.org.
Here is your chance to mingle with the most prominent cigar manufacturers around the world, while enjoying hand-crafted beers, wine and spirits and excellent food. The Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival is Saturday at Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield. Included with ticket purchase is a festival pack with more than 40 premium cigar samples, a lighter, festival glass, T-shirt, drink tickets and more; rmcigarfestival.com.