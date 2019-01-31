“The Whistleblower,” a play by Itamar Moses, tells a story of the lies we tell to protect ourselves and how all gestures, even the tiniest, can have an impact of those around us. See “The Whistleblower” through March 10 at the Stage Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Warm up on a cold winter night with an evening of music featuring Atmosphere, with De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky and more at the Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison. Tickets are $49.95 and up; axs.com.