Join The Everything Fried Chicken and Cocktail Festival on Thursday in the RiNo District of Denver. Vote for the best wings and fried chicken from some of the top Mile High restaurants while sipping on some of the craftiest cocktails in town and enjoying live music and more. Tickets start at $65; chickenfightfest.com.
Be part of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s largest party of the year at the 18th Annual Festival of Brewpubs on Sunday at Mountain Goat Plaza. Sample beer from breweries from Summit County and beyond, and enjoy live music by The Jauntee and grub at food stations. Tickets are $35 and include a commemorative mug; tinyurl.com/yad5mm78.