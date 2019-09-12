Join local and regional artists as they create chalk art Saturday at the Pastels on 5th on 5th Street in Loveland. You’ll have a chance to vote for your favorite piece of art in the People’s Choice contest. Relax with live music, enjoy food vendors and wander around the marketplace filled with artisan booths. Children can create their own sidewalk masterpiece; pastelson5th.org.
Grand Lake is the only town in the United States that celebrates the Constitution with week-long events. Constitution Week will take place Monday-Sept. 21 with speakers, a 5K run and many other unique events to commemorate the historic moment of the signing of the Constitution. Enjoy parades, family activities and fireworks; gograndlake.com/event/constitution-week.