The Carnation Festival, Friday-Sunday in Anderson Park in Wheat Ridge, is held to celebrate the time when Wheat Ridge was home to a thriving carnation industry. With car shows, parades, live music, fine art show, the Zoppé Circus and vendors, you will enjoy three days of food, fun and art for the whole family; thecarnationfestival.com.
Whether you are into learning about guitars or listening to guitar music, you will find something to enjoy at the Guitar Town Festival, Friday-Sunday in Copper Mountain. Join in workshops such as “Learn to Play Guitar in a Day,” “Proper Care and Feeding of Your Guitar” and “Tricks and Tales from the Road.” Or spend the day listening to music by Scott Goldman, Rhonda Vincent, Lost Fingers and many more performers; copperguitartown.com.