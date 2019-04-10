Why is the troll keeping the three billy goats gruff from crossing his bridge? Will they ever find a way to get over that bridge? Can they ever become friends with the troll? Find out at “Three Billy Goats Gruff” presented by Miners Alley Children’s Theatre, 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 27. Tickets are $12; minersalley.com.
Enjoy a two-day celebration of creators, graffiti and tattoo artists and more from around the world at the Independent Comics and Art Expo, Saturday-Sunday at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver, featuring three floors of entertainment and more than 250 exhibitors. Tickets are $20 and up; dinkdenver.com.