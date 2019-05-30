Music, bikes, river sports, fishing, food and beer await you at the Eagle Outside Festival and Expo, Friday-Sunday. The main event is the consumer demo, where you can try out a bike from more than 20 brands and ride it on 100 miles of singletrack. After that, watch the bike rodeo or join the bonfire block party; eagle outside.com/eagle-outside-festival.
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! Help more than 450 lions and other rescued critters making their home at the Wild Animal Sanctuary. You can choose from the 5K Family Walk or Run, 5K Run or 10K Run at the Into the Wild Running Festival on Saturday in Keenesburg. While there, get your face painted or enjoy live entertainment; runintothewild.org.