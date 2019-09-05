The Apple Fest in Buena Vista is just the right event to help you get ready for the soon crisp weather of fall. Spend Saturday at Turner Farm and celebrate the century-old apple orchard. Enjoy live music, samples from the apple pie contest or go apple bobbing. Learn about blacksmithing and woodworking or try your hand at churning butter; buenavistacolorado.org.
All aboard! Spend a day with Thomas the Tank Engine, Saturday at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden. Take a ride with Thomas while enjoying a day of Thomas-themed activities. Meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway, play at the Imagination Station, stop at the Ask an Engineer booth and track your journey in the Passport to Adventures booklet for a special prize; tinyurl.com/y2ly8sds.