Blues & Brews in TELLURIDE
“Annie,” winner of seven Tony Awards, including best musical, is on stage at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 23 at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Join Annie’s adventures as she tries to find the parents who abandoned her on the doorsteps of a New York City orphanage. Tickets are $20-$36; performancenow.org.
Spend three days at what has been called one of the most scenic and intimate music festivals in the country at the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Friday through Sunday. Enjoy blues, funk, indie and rock bands along with some of the best craft breweries in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. One-day admission starts at $70; tellurideblues.com.