Take the journey with a young man from the Bronx in the 1960s, as he must choose between the father he loves and the mob boss he wants to be in “A Bronx Tale.” This story of loyalty and family, with high energy and original doo-wop tunes, runs Tuesday-Jan. 20 at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $35 and up; denvercenter.org.
In it’s 55th year, the Ullr Fest has something for snow lovers of all ages. Grab your horned Viking hat and ski down the mountain or join more than 12,000 Ullr enthusiasts for the Ullr Parade, Wednesday-Jan. 12 in Breckenridge. For a list of events, go to tinyurl.com/y94j26fk.