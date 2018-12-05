Take a journey with Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, Christmas present and Christmas future and learns the lesson of the real meaning of Christmas. “Scrooge! The Musical” run through Dec. 31 at the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse in Johnstown. Tickets are $29.95 and up; coloradocandlelight.com.
It’s Moana’s debut on ice. Follow her on a quest to save her island, while joining Anna, Rapunzel, Bella and Cinderella on adventures of their own Thursday-Sunday: “Disney on Ice — Dare to Dream” at the Pepsi Center, Denver, $15 and up; AT.