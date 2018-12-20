Leonard E. Barrett Jr. will help you get into the Christmas spirit with a performance about the life and music of Bing Crosby at “Bing Crosby’s Christmas with Friends,” 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 Daniels Park Road, Sedalia. The $50 ticket includes a pasta dinner buffet, mini tour of the decorated castle and a cash bar. Reservations: 1-303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.
The Irish Dance Magazine said “The Celtic Gift” is like “Riverdance meets the Nutcracker! — Outstanding.” The family-friendly event weaves a magical holiday tale with Christmas and Celtic music. Show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $20-$50; irishdance theatre.com.