It’s no frills at the downtown Green Line Grill (2301/2 Pueblo Ave.) — just tasty grub at a price that also seems from yesteryear. (Facebook, Green Line Grill)
Back in the day, the first thing that let me know I was in a burger joint was the decor — or lack thereof. The next thing was my phone having no service. It’s no frills at the downtown Green Line Grill (2301/2 Pueblo Ave.) — just tasty grub at a price that also seems from yesteryear.

Starting at $5.50, the burgers are onion-fried and stand up to the best around. Add a basket of hand-cut fries for $2. Click here for a look at the top-rated burgers around Colorado Springs.

