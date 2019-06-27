Duane “Dog” Chapman got emotional as he talked about his final moments with his wife, Colorado native Beth Chapman. Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer. She was 51 years old. Duane Chapman spoke to reporters with Hawaii News Now about his wife’s fighting spirit and her powerful faith.
Duane Chapman said she had battled the disease for years, but her death was “very unexpected, really fast.”
“When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but say ‘In Jesus’ name’ and hold her,” Duane Chapman said. “And when I said ‘In Jesus’ name’ she said ‘Say it again, say it more.'”
“I hope to God there’s a God,” Duane Chapman said, crying. “If there is, I’m going to see my honey again.”
Duane Chapman said his wife came in and out of consciousness in her final days and was able to tell her children she loved them.
Both of the Chapmans were born in Denver and had a home in Castle Rock.
