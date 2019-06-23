Hawaii Sues Bounty Hunter
FILE - In this June 4, 2014 file photo, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Wade Payne
Beth Chapman, the bail bondswoman who starred on the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is in a medically induced coma, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman has confirmed on Facebook.

The Facebook post linked to a Hawaii News Now story saying that Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.
 
Beth and Duane Chapman own a home in Colorado and have been the subject of controversy in the Pikes Peak region. Beth Chapman had a harassment charge made by a teenage girl from Monument dismissed in 2013. In 2011, Colorado Springs bail bondsman Bobby Brown, a friend of Chapman and her husband, sued the A&E network for lack of compensation. Brown has appeared on the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" series numerous times.  
 
