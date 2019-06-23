Beth Chapman, the bail bondswoman who starred on the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter," is in a medically induced coma, her husband Duane "Dog" Chapman has confirmed on Facebook.
The Facebook post linked to a Hawaii News Now story saying that Chapman was admitted to the ICU at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.
Beth and Duane Chapman own a home in Colorado and have been the subject of controversy in the Pikes Peak region. Beth Chapman had a harassment charge made by a teenage girl from Monument dismissed in 2013. In 2011, Colorado Springs bail bondsman Bobby Brown, a friend of Chapman and her husband, sued the A&E network for lack of compensation. Brown has appeared on the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" series numerous times.
