David Sedaris feels for the young folks of today.
“I think I want to be young again, and then I think not really,” Sedaris said from his West Sussex home in southeast England. “Plus, I want to be good and dead in 20 years.”
He grumbles about society’s rampant smartphone preoccupation, social media and cancel culture — and don’t forget climate change and whatever that might engender. It’s just too much for the 65-year-old comic essayist.
“I don’t want to be around for it,” Sedaris said. “After a certain age, you don’t know how much more change you can take.”
Sedaris, maybe best-known for his popular essay “Santaland Diaries,” about his short career working as a Christmas elf at Macy’s department store in New York City, is featured regularly in The New Yorker magazine and National Public Radio’s “This American Life.” Ira Glass, host of the public radio show, discovered Sedaris reading from an old diary on stage in a Chicago club and asked him to read on air. His other essay collections include “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim” and “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls.”
Sedaris will perform Monday at Pikes Peak Center. He’ll read from his New York Times bestselling collection of essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” which came out in May, and also try out new pieces.
It’s 11:30 p.m. where the nocturnal writer lives, which means there’s still plenty of day left. After he gets off the phone, he’ll take a 5-mile walk before tucking himself in at 3 a.m. But right now, he’s chatty. The opinions cannot be contained.
First, let it be known widely: Sedaris is a man who refuses to kowtow to the times.
“I’ve never seen what Twitter looks like. Never seen Facebook. I’ve seen Instagram, but I never comment,” he said.
“I’ve sent three text messages. Not that many people talk on the phone anymore. I have email. It’s disgusting when you go down the street and everybody is looking down. What is that important?”
He doesn’t care if he sounds like an old man, which reminds him of his father, who died in 2021 at 98. Sedaris has written many times about their contentious relationship, including five essays about his dad’s last months in his latest collection: “As long as my father had power, he used it to hurt me. In my youth I just took it. Then I started to write about it, to actually profit from it. The money was a comfort, but better yet was the roar of live audiences as they laughed at how petty and arrogant he was.”
Though his father didn’t read his books, his death does somewhat change the way Sedaris will write about him in the future, he said. There are still details, however, he would never write about anyone because it feels like an invasion of privacy.
He’s absolutely unafraid, though, to reveal his quirks and foibles. His writing gift stems from years of writing in a diary, where he would first imitate writers he admired until finally settling into his own voice.
“That gets exhausting after a while. Then you write like yourself and you hate it, and then you learn to accept it,” he said.
“There are people who are much better writers than me, but I can’t be them. I can only be me. I’m happy for them and that they exist and I get to read their books, but I don’t waste my time being jealous of them.”
