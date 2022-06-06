102419 david sedaris.jpg

Popular essay writer and speaker David Sedaris will pop by Pikes Peak Center Nov. 14. Tickets are $25-$75, and go on sale Friday. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com. Photo by Jenny Lewis

Tickets are $25-$75, and go on sale Friday. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.

Sedaris is touring in support of his new book of personal essays, "Happy-Go-Lucky," released in May. He first came to attention after reading his comical essay "Santaland Diaries," chronicling his job as a Christmas elf at Macy's department store, on National Public Radio in 1992.

Since then, he's released more than a dozen books, including "Holidays on Ice," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls." He can often be heard telling his stories on the public radio show "This American Life."

