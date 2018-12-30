Forget the days when a lone TV critic could claim to have watched everything in the past year. This list is a salute to shows that rose above the streaming/cable/broadcast glut, provided impressive stories, performances and structure and, most of all, satisfied the viewer.
1. “Barry” (HBO): Wickedly funny, deeply felt and unnervingly tense, Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s dramedy about a tormented hit man who accidentally winds up in acting school is a terrific example of how to push a viewer’s preconceptions. Funnyman Hader turns out to be a remarkably versatile protagonist, and Henry Winkler’s work in the series redefines the concept of a comeback.
2. “The Americans” (FX): There’s little left to say except to salute creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, their writers and certainly their cast (especially Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor and Noah Emmerich) for a near-perfect and emotionally draining send-off to this superb Cold War family drama, the final scenes of which left just enough room for viewers to supply their own epilogues.
3. “Killing Eve” (BBC America): Sort of a sleeper hit at first, word quickly spread about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s splendidly paced, six-part action thriller about a deskbound American (Sandra Oh) working in a London intelligence office who begins obsessively hunting for a wily and weird assassin (Jodie Comer) who leaves a trail of bodies across Europe. The series soars on Oh’s and Comer’s efforts.
4. “Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime): This adaptation of the story of two murderers (Benicio Del Toro and Paul Dano) who escaped a maximum-security prison in 2015 with the help of a besotted employee (Patricia Arquette) is striking for its unadorned quality. It’s an example of how a masterful true-crime miniseries can skip the need to play up a theme or suss out a larger meaning.
5. “Kidding” (Showtime): Despite my initial worry that David Holstein’s dramedy about a troubled but beloved kids TV host (Jim Carrey as Jeff, aka “Mr. Pickles”) might bump too close to the sacred memory of Mister Rogers, “Kidding” stands on its own. “Kidding’s” conception of Mr. Pickles’ imaginary world shows top-notch creativity, while Carrey gives his most memorable performance in years.
6. “Insecure” (HBO): My interest in what happens to characters in this hilarious and sharply observed dramedy continues unabated, particularly with the show’s third season, in which Issa Rae’s character leaped before she looked, quitting her job as a social worker, becoming a Lyft driver and testing the patience of friends.
7. “The Fourth Estate” (Showtime): With President Donald Trump demonizing the media, master documentarian Liz Garbus delivered this astounding and intimate look at the inner workings of The New York Times’ Washington bureau, where reporters and editors relentlessly pursue the administration’s constant chaos. All Americans need to see this example of the First Amendment in action.
8. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon): It’s on this list as much for its first, Emmy-winning season as its just-released (and so far equally good) second season. This comic period drama about a hyperactive 1950s Manhattan housewife who finds her calling in the Village’s stand-up comedy scene is creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s grandest achievement yet. “Mrs. Maisel” is scrumptious from start to finish.
9. “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” (FX): Most of the talk around this second season of Donald Glover’s dramedy — about a peripatetic man (Glover) who winds up managing the rap career of his moody cousin (Brian Tyree Henry) — centered on the “Teddy Perkins” episode, a horror-tinged tale of a Michael Jacksonesque recluse. But the season’s deeper story arcs further cemented the show’s real worth.
10. “Forever” (Amazon): People often say we’re living in an era of outrage, but I think we’re living in a time of perpetual sadness. A delicate sense of grief runs through some of the year’s best TV shows, particularly in Alan Yang’s effectively quirky “Forever,” in which Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph play a married couple who discover the afterlife is just an extension of their bland suburban routines.
Some notable additions, if this list could be longer:”The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); “Lodge 49” (AMC); “The Good Place” (NBC); “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access); “Homecoming” (Amazon); “You” (Lifetime); “This Is Us” (NBC); and “GLOW” (Netflix).