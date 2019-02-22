I’m not here to rip on the Oscars. Enough people do that every year.
But, well, I saw a lot of movies in 2018 that got snubbed. Leading up to Sunday night’s 91st Academy Awards, here’s a look:
”Burning” — After “Roma,” maybe the most unforgettable flick I saw last year. For the shocking conclusion, yes, but also for the slow, haunting creep toward it. It’s a Faulknerian tale set in South Korea. A poor young man and a rich one orbit an eccentric young woman, the three of them lost in a stark world divided by class, lust and fury. (Rent on Amazon)
”Eighth Grade” — Bo Burnham, the 28-year-old creator, perfectly captures today’s plight of youth through the eyes of Kayla. She has a lot to say on her unpopular YouTube channel, but she struggles to express herself beyond the screen. Her safe place is her phone. The way to high school is hard and scary, an important message that comes across clear and poignant. (Streaming for Amazon Prime members, rent on RedBox)
”First Man” — The Academy gave some love on the technical side — best sound mixing and visual effects and whatnot — but I’d take “First Man” over half of the picks for best picture. I wasn’t sold on Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong at first, and I still think someone closer to an everyman could’ve been better. But Gosling channeled an Armstrong I didn’t expect, a tortured man obsessed with a mission. The compelling point is that Earth is tougher than the moon. (Rent on Amazon, RedBox)
”First Reformed” — Another “First.” Another bummer. But a very well-done bummer by Paul Schrader, whose screenplay got an Oscar nod and whose lead actor, Ethan Hawke, delivers an uncharacteristically quiet performance that has been wrongly ignored. He plays the pastor of a historic church, by day giving tours and by night writing in his journal over whiskey. Then he counsels a man severely troubled by climate change, and his own thoughts grow darker. (Streaming for Amazon Prime members)
”Leave No Trace” — Will’s only home is the woods. His young daughter, Tom, goes with it because she only wants to be with her dad. But the forces that be keep pushing them out into the real world — a noisy, confusing place to Will, a curious place of possibility to Tom. She, like the social workers who would have her dad get a job and a phone, can’t possibly understand the toll of the Iraq War. We do by the end, a powerful effect. (Streaming for Amazon Prime members, rent on RedBox)
”The Old Man & The Gun” — This is poised to be Robert Redford’s final act, as he announced his plan to retire last year. Quietly he goes; “The Old Man & the Gun” didn’t generate a whole lot of buzz. Redford is Forrest Tucker, the real-life bank robber and master prison escapee who couldn’t quite kick the habit in old age. Ah, but maybe a new love interest can change his ways. Or maybe the thrill is too great — perhaps for the actor, too? (Rent on Amazon, RedBox)
”Private Life” — A “private” life also could be an “unseen” life, and that’s what this Netflix original explores. Maybe you’ve known couples who’ve struggled with pregnancy. But have you seen them in their home bickering about options? In uncomfortable meetings with adoption agents? In the hospital devastated by the failure of one expensive experiment after the other? These are heavy scenes. With stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti being no strangers to humor, there’s a lighter side, too. (Streaming on Netflix)
”The Rider” — I’ll call this the most overlooked on the list. It might also be the most original, blurring the lines of documentary and scripted feature. It certainly feels like the latter. But Brady Jandreau plays the real Brady Jandreau, the young cowboy with fading rodeo dreams. At their trailer home, Brady looks out for his sister (played by his sister) while their dad (real dad) spends too much time at the bar, spending money they don’t have. An injury has left Brady at a crossroads, unable to ride. He gains perspective in visits to the wheelchair-bound Lane Scott (Lane Scott), once a budding star himself. (Available with Starz subscription)
”Sorry to Bother You” — This was 2018’s “Get Out.” Just as “Get Out” made you laugh and cringe, so does “Sorry to Bother You,” about a black telemarketer who uses a white voice to climb bizarre ranks. Both are dark comedies in which the balance of dark and comedy is tough to determine. They’re both rooted in the real — making serious statements about race — but take you away with the surreal. A difference, of course, is that one achieved box office success and Oscar glory. (Streaming on Hulu, available to rent on Amazon, RedBox)
”Will You Be My Neighbor?” — It was the movie that left audiences crying for reasons they couldn’t quite explain. It really wasn’t sad. The Fred Rogers documentary was actually happy, about a life well-lived, about a man who seemed incapable of hating because he was so full of love, so busy with ways to empathize. What was it about those tears? The result of the movie we needed. (Available with HBO subscription, rent on Amazon, RedBox)