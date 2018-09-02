Here's a look at some the better shows on TV from Sept. 2-8.
Sunday
“I Miss Downton Abbey” (8 p.m., PBS) - A celebration of “Downton Abbey,” featuring highlights from the series, behind-the-scenes clips and interviews.
“Ballers” (8 p.m., HBO) - Spencer and Joe find themselves in a crisis at SportsX; Ricky considers his motivations in ending his retirement; Jason turns to Donna for help.
Monday
“Twisted Sisters” (8 p.m., ID, Documentary Series Premiere) - A cold-blooded murder in a devout prayer group triggers a bizarre investigation in Oregon. As police uncover the unlikely culprits pulling the strings, chilling believes are brought to light.
“Baked” (8 p.m., Food Network, Season Premiere) - Tom Papa heads to New York City to get a slice of the Big Apple’s food scene. At the Doughnut Project, he meets up with comedian Jim Gaffigan to make the ultimate New York mashup.
Tuesday
“The Purge” (8 p.m., USA, Series Premiere) - Once a year, any and all crime, including murder, is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.
“Mayans MC” (8 p.m., FX, Series Premiere) - EZ’s fate is in flux as the MC and the cartel find a common adversary in the series premiere of this spinoff of “Sons of Anarchy.” You can read my Gazette review right here.
Wednesday
“Back to School Just for Laughs” (8 p.m., The CW, Comedy Special) - Comedians reflect on how school shaped them during their performance at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (8 p.m., FXX, Season Premiere) - In the season 13 premiere you’ll meet Cindy, the new ethnically diverse female member of the gang who can successfully pull off scams.
Thursday
“I Love You America” (Hulu, Season Premiere) - The second season of this series, where comedian Sarah Silverman takes a humorous look at America, debuts today.
“Falcons at Eagles” (6:30 p.m., NBC) - The 2018 NFL season kicks off tonight as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Friday
“Marvel’s Iron Fist” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - Danny Rand/Iron Fist is back for a second season that premieres today.
“Stand Up to Cancer” (7 p.m., NBC/ABC/Fox/CBS/HBO/Showtime/Starz, Charity Special) - The entertainment community comes together for this televised fundraising special supporting research and new treatments for cancer.
Saturday
“Die Hard” (5:45 p.m., HBO Zone) - There’s never a bad time to watch “Die Hard,” especially on a Saturday night.
“The Greatest Showman” (6 p.m., HBO) - This musical about the life of entrepreneur PT Barnum depicts how he found fame and fortune by starting a circus in 1870s America, and posits that he was the creator of modern show business.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.