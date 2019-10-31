Bellamy Brothers
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive
Price: $49; 888-718-4253, bootbarnhall.com
These are some prolific brothers.
The Bellamy Brothers, the men behind the 1976 song so earwormy it almost shouldn’t be uttered (“Let Your Love Flow”), have been in the business for a long time. They’ve had 20 No. 1 singles and more than 50 hits.
The brothers have released more than 50 albums, including their latest, “Over the Moon,” which came out in February. Their reach extends beyond the stage, though, and onto your TV screens. The second season of “Honky Tonk Ranch,” on the Cowboy Channel and RFD Network, features the brothers trying to balance their touring schedule with running their family ranch in southern Florida.
American Music Society Concert
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Graner Music, 4460 Barnes Road
Price: Free;
This performance is brought to you by the letter C.
The American Music Society will present classical works by composers with last names that start with C. That means the music of Chopin, Cui-Trio, Coleridge-Taylor, Creston and Copeland.
Featured musicians at the performance include pianists Joe Maloy, Elizabeth Zawadowski and Carol Wilson; saxophonist William Malone; flutists Julie Mynett and Phyllis White; and Joyce Hanagan on oboe.
Air Force Academy Falconaires
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: Free; 556-9916, music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Academy-Band/
This city loves our Air Force jazz band and its listener-friendly set list of classic, feel-good and patriotic songs. Trombonist Marshall Gilkes will add a little flavor to the evening’s performance.
The auditioned band has been around since the founding of the AFA, and each member is an enlisted airman musician.
The BUS Band: A Tribute to the Music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $12 to $15; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
KJ Braithwaite, Joe Uveges and Jim Sokol are The BUS Band, which comes from the first letter of their last names. The three are staples of the music scene, with loads of albums produced among them. They’ll harmonize on their favorite tunes by the folk rock group made up of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and their occasional fourth member, Neil Young. They’ll also do songs from each of the musicians before they became the popular band.
Keith Harkin
When: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday
Where: The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.
Price: $35 to $75; 634-4653, goldroomlive.com
It’s nowhere near St. Patrick’s Day, but anytime is a good time for an Irish musician. Especially one who once fronted Celtic Thunder. As one of the popular group’s original members, Keith Harkin, from Derry City, Ireland, spent a decade with the band before breaking off on his own.
Wu-Tang Clan with Jedi Mind Tricks, Immortal Technique
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Price: $59.95 to $129.95; redrocksonline.com, axs.com, 888-929-7849
Whether you understand how the original collective of rappers worked or not, it’s widely accepted Wu-Tang Clan changed hip-hop. The group came on the scene with “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” in 1993, with songs including “C.R.E.A.M” and “Protect Ya Neck.”
Also performing
• ABBA Tribute Show, 7 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, Pueblo, $37-$57; 866-722-8844, pueblomemorialhall.com
• Music at Midday, 12:15 Wednesday, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., Colorado College, free; coloradocollege.edu/newsevents/calendar
• Com Truise, 7 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $20-$22; 227-7625, blacksheeprocks.com
More events
For a complete list of performances, go online to gazette.com/arts-entertainment
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette