It takes something special to sparkle on TV. Is that something a former life in competitive figure skating?
That’s the case for two women on local news stations.
Lucy Bergemann, a meteorologist at KKTV, and Brynn Carman, a morning anchor at KRDO, both say time on the ice helped prep them for careers on camera.
But when they fell in love with skating — and braced for plenty of falls — they didn’t know where it would lead.
Making time for sport and school
When she started skating at age 8, Bergemann remembers “falling all over the place.” The sport instantly made her happy, though.
“I would just be laughing and laughing,” she said. “I really liked the ice because it was fun to me.”
Soon, it became more serious. Bergemann, who grew up in Boston, skated competitively for 13 years, most of which she spent on synchronized skating teams.
She went to the State University of New York at Oswego, partly because of the college’s meteorology program.
When it came to the subject, she knew, “This is what I want to do.”
“I’ve always liked to know why something is happening and be able to explain it to people,” Bergemann said.
At SUNY, she joined the college’s synchronized skating team, which brought her to Colorado Springs for the first time for a national competition at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Skating made for a not-so-normal college experience. She had late-night skating practice that ended at midnight and would have to wake up for 8 a.m. classes.
“College wasn’t easy for me,” Bergemann said. “I was six hours from home and I was an out-of-state student at a school where a lot of students were from New York. Having that connection with the skating team really helped me.”
And it taught her to work hard.
“Having that very focused mindset has helped me get where I am,” Bergemann said.
Nine days after graduation, in 2017, Bergemann moved to Colorado Springs to start her new job.
Success in skating
Carman’s road to becoming a nationally and internationally ranked pair figure skater began before she can remember.
While her mother, a huge figure skating fan, watched Tara Lipinski win gold at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games, Carman danced and twirled around in front of the TV.
At age 4, the Centennial native took her first lesson. It wasn’t love at first skate.
“I could barely stand and I was covered in bruises from falling,” Carman said. “I told my mom, ‘I don’t want to do this. This is horrible. I’m not good.’”
She kept trying. Her parents had paid for six weeks, after all. And that’s just the amount of time it took for Carman’s mind to change.
She was all in. A few years later, Carman knew she wanted to be a pair skater and teamed up with Chris Knierim, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics.
“In pairs, you have to be fearless,” Carman said. “I loved being lifted. I loved that feeling of flying.”
Carman came to Colorado Springs to join the Broadmoor Skating Club, where she trained under Dalilah Sappenfield, a former Olympic figure skater. She later trained at the East West Ice Palace in California, which is owned by skater Michelle Kwan.
She had success after success, including placing ninth at the 2009 World Junior Championships. Carman represented Team USA on national and international levels and is a two-time Junior World competitor and a four-time national medalist.
“I’m seven years retired now,” Carman said. “I look back on it and I think, ‘Wow, that was quite a big career to have.’”
She had lows, too
Over one summer, Carman grew 4 inches, making her 5 foot 7 inches and tall for the sport. She also had bunions the size of golf balls and had to have surgery.
“My feet and my height were the things I had going against me my whole career,” Carman said.
She wanted to keep competing after surgery; but at 17, she thought, “Let’s take a step back, Brynn.”
Her parents, she said, helped her see the big picture.
“They always made sure I knew there was a whole world out there that isn’t skating,” she said.
And there was.
Carman thought about being interviewed by reporters from Skating magazine and local TV stations.
“I thought it was the coolest thing,” she said.
And, so, a new dream: journalism. That’s what she studied at Colorado State University.
Unlikely similarities
Carman, 25, and Bergemann, 24, give a lot of credit to what they learned from skating.
Carman joined KRDO in July and worked at a station in Des Moines, Iowa, before that.
Her quick rise in journalism, she said, “is all because of skating.”
“It clearly made me the person I am today and the journalist I am today,” she said.
In some ways, skating and being on TV require the same skills.
“My mom always says that,” Bergemann said. “In skating there are so many things you have to be aware of. Are you smiling? Are you presenting? You have to be aware of what you’re body is doing.”
Same goes for when Bergemann gives a weather forecast.
“They are very similar if you think about it,” she said.
Carman agrees.
“In skating, you train for so long and then it’s go time,” she said. “You have four minutes to show what you got.”
And at KRDO, she says, “We work for hours before we go on air and then we have one show.”
In both fields, Carman, said, “You have to do really well under pressure.”
Carman and Bergemann have never met. But they think it’s cool what they have in common.
“Especially in Olympic City USA, to have two people with that background, it’s really cool,” Bergemann said.
And Carman? “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised at the same time,” she said.
Carman skates just for fun and says she’d like to pair her passions one day and cover the Olympics.
Bergemann still skates, too, and coaches a youth synchronized skating team at the Air Force Academy. She also posts videos on social media of her skating and sometimes “eating it on the ice.”
“It’s more just for fun these days,” she said. “If I’m stressed, I just get on the ice. It’s my place.”