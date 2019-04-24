The Offspring wants to make sure fans have high-quality tacos and craft beer to enjoy during their next concert.
The rock band that came to fame three decades ago headlines the Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, taking the stage after veteran rockers Bad Religion and Black Flag as well as the Vandals, Strung Out and Dwarves. The music starts at 1 p.m. at the outdoor venue.
“Our name is on this festival, so we want it to be good. We don’t want crap tacos,” joked Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, lead guitarist and background vocals for The Offspring. Gringo Bandito, the hot sauce company owned by Offspring frontman Dexter Holland, is a festival sponsor.
Fans can expect to hear the band’s hits “Come Out and Play” and “Self Esteem,” both from 1994’s “Smash,” the band’s breakthrough third studio album, and “Pretty Fly” and “Why Don’t You Get a Job?” from the 1998 album “Americana,” he said.
“We love those songs, and we also try to put in some of the deep cuts. We’ll also play at least one new song. ‘It Won’t Get Better’ is about the opium crisis. We see a lot of this. It’s affected not just everyday Americans but some major entertainers and even members of our families and people we know,” Noodles said.
When not on stage, he’s looking forward to the festival’s good beer and Lucha Libre-style Mexican wrestling (the kind with the colorful masks and high-flying moves). The festival started four years ago at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif., and has grown to include Salt Lake City and Denver. This is its second year at Fiddler’s Green.
“Hopefully there’s some beer left for me after we’re done playing,” Noodles said. “The first Sabroso we did at Dana Point, they ran out of beer. It’s one thing to run out of beer and another to get more beer flowing while everyone’s still getting along!”
The festival, which attracted about 9,000 people to Denver last year, boasts more than 60 types of tacos and 150 craft beers.
“It’s really a great time,” said Cameron Collins with Brew Ha Ha Productions, festival co-producer. “It’s got the traditional venue with all the lawn seating and a nice pit for people to mosh in and hang out.”
This crowd is mostly in their 30s to early 40s. Everyone has access to the tacos and Lucha Libre shows. Those who are of age can go in the beer garden, which will feature Colorado brewers such as Resolute, Avery, Boulder Beer, Ska and Colorado Cider Co.
Also on tap: Firestone Walker from California, Melvin Brewing from Wyoming and Meridian Hive Meadery from Texas. Each will bring four brew styles “so people can really interface with each brewery and their portfolio,” Collins said.
Eleven Denver-area taco vendors each will bring three types of tacos. Denver Taco truck, for instance, will have teriyaki chicken, carne asada and cheesesteak tacos. Others have Korean barbecue, al pastor, jerk chicken and classic varieties.
“It’s a pretty cool diverse mix,” Collins said.