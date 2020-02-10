Grammy Award-winning sun and surf band The Beach Boys will return to Colorado Springs.
The longtime band will perform Aug. 5 at Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Tickets are $44 to $129 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Every ticket buyer also will receive a digital copy of Mike Love's new album, "12 Sides of Summer." Go online to pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.
“Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Kokomo” are among the songs millions of people have memorized over The Beach Boys' half century of music-making.
Mike Love leads the band, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston. The concert will not feature former band members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.